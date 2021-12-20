89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 89bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.29.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $232.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19. 89bio has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $28.28.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.35). On average, equities analysts predict that 89bio will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $122,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in 89bio during the third quarter worth about $111,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in 89bio by 6.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in 89bio by 18.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 89bio during the third quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in 89bio during the third quarter worth about $539,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

