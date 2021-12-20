$919.00 Million in Sales Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to announce $919.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $986.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $866.82 million. Lennox International posted sales of $914.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $4.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.53 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LII shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.50.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $294,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $3,598,653 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 12.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,732,000 after buying an additional 55,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lennox International by 52.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,955,000 after acquiring an additional 96,641 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Lennox International by 1.4% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 83,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LII stock traded down $4.52 on Monday, reaching $307.96. 245,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,793. Lennox International has a one year low of $266.77 and a one year high of $356.36. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.40 and a 200-day moving average of $321.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

