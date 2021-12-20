$953.24 Million in Sales Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will post sales of $953.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $941.00 million and the highest is $983.80 million. Pentair reported sales of $796.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $3.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. Pentair’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,555,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,795,000 after buying an additional 228,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,504,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,443,000 after buying an additional 342,596 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Pentair by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,050,000 after buying an additional 4,172,259 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,586,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,505,000 after buying an additional 23,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,117,000 after buying an additional 105,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,023. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.32. Pentair has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

