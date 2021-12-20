9,820 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Bought by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,552. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $128.05 and a 12-month high of $133.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.03 and its 200 day moving average is $130.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

