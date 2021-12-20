AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,836 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.9% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.8% during the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,770,244. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day moving average is $114.76. The company has a market cap of $228.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $133.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,904 shares of company stock valued at $34,618,143 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Truist increased their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

