AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABBV. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.29.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $129.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average of $114.76. The company has a market cap of $228.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $133.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 284,904 shares of company stock worth $34,618,143. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,233,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,720 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

