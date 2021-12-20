Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (LON:ALAI) to Issue GBX 0.88 Dividend

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (LON:ALAI) declared a dividend on Monday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ALAI traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 47 ($0.62). 18,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.35. Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 44.20 ($0.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 65 ($0.86).

About Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Latin America. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

