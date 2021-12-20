Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (LON:ALAI) to Issue GBX 0.88 Dividend

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited (LON:ALAI) declared a dividend on Monday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of ALAI traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 47 ($0.62). 18,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.35. Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 44.20 ($0.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 65 ($0.86).
