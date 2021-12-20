ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.59

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 28917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $735.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.45 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $315,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.