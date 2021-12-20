Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBA) versus CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Head to Head Analysis

Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBA) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Ace Global Business Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of CDW shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of CDW shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ace Global Business Acquisition and CDW’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ace Global Business Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CDW $18.47 billion 1.40 $788.50 million $7.12 26.70

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than Ace Global Business Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Ace Global Business Acquisition and CDW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ace Global Business Acquisition N/A N/A N/A CDW 5.00% 98.82% 11.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ace Global Business Acquisition and CDW, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ace Global Business Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A CDW 0 2 5 0 2.71

CDW has a consensus target price of $206.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.38%. Given CDW’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CDW is more favorable than Ace Global Business Acquisition.

Summary

CDW beats Ace Global Business Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ace Global Business Acquisition

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers. The Small Business segment also caters to the private sector businesses but with smaller number of employees. The Public segment involves government agencies, education, and healthcare institutions. The company was founded in 1984 by Michael P. Krasny and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL.

