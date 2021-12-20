ACG Wealth Decreases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

ACG Wealth reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 in the last 90 days. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.38.

EL stock opened at $345.96 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.97 and a fifty-two week high of $369.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $338.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $124.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.