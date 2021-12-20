ACG Wealth Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

ACG Wealth grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 599,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,231,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 115,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,102,000 after buying an additional 44,711 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 61,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX opened at $82.28 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day moving average is $86.60. The company has a market capitalization of $123.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.