ACG Wealth Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ACG Wealth cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.3% of ACG Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 10.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in PayPal by 355.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 75.7% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,427,000 after acquiring an additional 198,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $186.20 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Loop Capital initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

