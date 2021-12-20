ACG Wealth Sells 8,903 Shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

ACG Wealth lessened its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,903 shares during the quarter. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ACG Wealth owned about 1.29% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCTR. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 691.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 676,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,997,000 after purchasing an additional 590,809 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,614,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,222,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 368.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 257,686 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,004,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCTR opened at $34.55 on Monday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $28.87 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21.

