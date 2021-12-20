ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Upgraded at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $100.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACM Research from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised ACM Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $60.84 and a fifty-two week high of $144.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $470,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

