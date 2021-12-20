AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$8.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s previous close.

AT has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded AcuityAds to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins downgraded AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.43.

Shares of TSE:AT traded up C$0.40 on Monday, hitting C$4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,738. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of C$3.77 and a 12 month high of C$33.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$266.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.05.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$27.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.29 million. Equities analysts expect that AcuityAds will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger Dent acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.94 per share, with a total value of C$49,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$98,800.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

