Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of a therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company’s lead product consists of AD04 which is in clinical stage. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADIL. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

NASDAQ ADIL traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 231,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,641. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Equities research analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Adial Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William B. Stilley III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

