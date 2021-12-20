Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Short Interest Update

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 301,400 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the November 15th total of 370,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 994,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In other Adicet Bio news, Director Andrew Sinclair purchased 500,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 45.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ACET opened at $15.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $17.80.
Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Adicet Bio
Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
