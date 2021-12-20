ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.55.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get ADT alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,291. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. ADT has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 2.14.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADT in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ADT by 274.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.