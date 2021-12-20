Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.59). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. The business had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AERI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

AERI traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $7.89. The stock had a trading volume of 37,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,225. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $373.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 357.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 68,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

