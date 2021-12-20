Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Invests $427,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 206,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 502,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,629 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 161,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 191.2% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $78.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.78. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $79.90.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.