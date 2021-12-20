Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 600 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 2.0% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $48.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.81. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $220.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

