Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 487,600 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the November 15th total of 400,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

AOIFF opened at $1.45 on Monday. Africa Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.73.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter.

AOIFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Africa Oil from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Africa Oil from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Africa Oil in a report on Friday, October 8th.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

