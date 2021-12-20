Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

A has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $121,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,969 shares of company stock worth $470,727 in the last 90 days.

NYSE A opened at $151.42 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $179.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

