Agora (NASDAQ:API) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Agora (NASDAQ:API) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service principally in the People’s Republic of China, the United States and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. Agora, Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

API has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Agora in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agora presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Agora stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.93. 736,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,965. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.78. Agora has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $114.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.06 and a beta of -0.16.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $45.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agora will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Agora by 397.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Agora in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agora in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

