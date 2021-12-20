AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.82

Shares of AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.82 and last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 521875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.69.

AAGIY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AIA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AIA Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.73.

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

