AIOZ Network Price Reaches $0.48 on Top Exchanges (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, AIOZ Network has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000991 BTC on exchanges. AIOZ Network has a total market cap of $97.85 million and $647,854.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00039068 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006692 BTC.

About AIOZ Network

AIOZ is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,073,876 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

Buying and Selling AIOZ Network

