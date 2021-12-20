Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.95

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.95 and last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 34163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACDVF shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 94.82% and a negative return on equity of 508.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter.

About Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

