Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $175.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $195.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ABNB. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbnb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $157.91 on Thursday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,234,824 shares of company stock worth $225,690,091 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Airbnb by 145.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

