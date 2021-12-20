Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.57. Albany International reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Albany International stock opened at $83.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $93.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.89.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $440,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

