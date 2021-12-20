Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Position Cut by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lessened its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Albemarle by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,065 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.38.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $229.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 121.62, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.67. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $133.82 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.