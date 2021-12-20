Alchemix Achieves Market Capitalization of $167.19 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for approximately $185.89 or 0.00391481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $167.19 million and $4.36 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Alchemix

Alchemix is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,117,991 coins and its circulating supply is 899,409 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

