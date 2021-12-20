Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Short Interest Down 29.8% in November

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,844,900 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the November 15th total of 2,626,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 667,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of ALEAF opened at $0.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25. Aleafia Health has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.07.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Aleafia Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Aleafia Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, which focuses on medical cannabis healthcare solutions. It operates medical cannabis care through medical cannabis clinics, processing and distribution facility, and innovative research. Its brands include Emblem and Symbl. The company was founded on February 02, 2007 and is headquartered in Concord, Canada.

