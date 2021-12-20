Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Holdings Lifted by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 174.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 310.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.70.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $127.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.20 and a 200-day moving average of $135.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $106.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $390,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total transaction of $263,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,020 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

