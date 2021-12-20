Allied Healthcare Products (AHPI) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ: AHPI) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Allied Healthcare Products to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Healthcare Products $36.28 million $1.69 million 27.62 Allied Healthcare Products Competitors $1.11 billion $144.07 million 22.83

Allied Healthcare Products’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Allied Healthcare Products. Allied Healthcare Products is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Allied Healthcare Products has a beta of -5.07, meaning that its stock price is 607% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Healthcare Products’ peers have a beta of 0.68, meaning that their average stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Healthcare Products 2.56% 8.86% 4.70% Allied Healthcare Products Competitors -162.78% -52.38% -11.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Allied Healthcare Products and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Healthcare Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Healthcare Products Competitors 333 1308 2254 85 2.53

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 22.08%. Given Allied Healthcare Products’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allied Healthcare Products has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

