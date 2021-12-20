AllSafe Tops One Day Volume of $13.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. AllSafe has a total market cap of $124,971.10 and $13.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AllSafe has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

