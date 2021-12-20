Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.5% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $60,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,856.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,904.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2,773.28. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total value of $38,862,810.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,518,971. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

