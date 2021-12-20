Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) PT Lowered to GBX 311

Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 450 ($5.95) to GBX 311 ($4.11) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.61) price target on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

AWE opened at GBX 193.70 ($2.56) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,937.00. Alphawave IP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 149.20 ($1.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 473.60 ($6.26). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 209.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 27.37 and a current ratio of 27.37.

In related news, insider Victoria Hull bought 78,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £199,999.05 ($264,304.28). Also, insider Rosalind Singleton bought 7,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.32) per share, for a total transaction of £19,982.11 ($26,406.91). In the last three months, insiders bought 88,394 shares of company stock worth $22,380,498.

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

