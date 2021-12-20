Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) PT Lowered to GBX 311

Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 450 ($5.95) to GBX 311 ($4.11) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.61) price target on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.
AWE opened at GBX 193.70 ($2.56) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,937.00. Alphawave IP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 149.20 ($1.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 473.60 ($6.26). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 209.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 27.37 and a current ratio of 27.37.
About Alphawave IP Group
Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.
Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.