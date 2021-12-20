AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 167,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 114,638 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,692,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,966,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,418,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,545,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,550,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

