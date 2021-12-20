Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Short Interest Update

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,850,000 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the November 15th total of 47,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 16.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATUS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of ATUS stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.25. 182,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,257,961. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 58,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

