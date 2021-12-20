Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $48.25 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.24%.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

