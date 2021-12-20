Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 422,220 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 24,756 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $11,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Amundi purchased a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,097,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,975,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in HP by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $338,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,807 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in HP by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,520,084 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $166,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,500 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

HPQ stock opened at $36.57 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

In related news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,810,036. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

