Amalgamated Bank Has $10.11 Million Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,163 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Cognex worth $10,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 698.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 831,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,904,000 after purchasing an additional 727,459 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,284,000 after purchasing an additional 460,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 104.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 847,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,047,000 after purchasing an additional 432,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cognex by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $470,102,000 after acquiring an additional 343,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 54.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 896,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after acquiring an additional 314,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $75.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.20 and its 200-day moving average is $83.30. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

CGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.