Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,822 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 551.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,400.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,452.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,433.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.