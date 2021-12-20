Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Sells $688,278.72 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total transaction of $688,278.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Leslie Kohn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Leslie Kohn sold 3,414 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $657,843.66.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $180.39 on Monday. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $227.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.99.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

