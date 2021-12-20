American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. American Eagle Outfitters posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $22.12. 5,232,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,662,947. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average is $29.86. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

