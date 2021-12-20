American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $12,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 69.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,049. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.28. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

In other American Water Works news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

