Analysts Anticipate Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. Barnes Group reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

B has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

In other news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Barnes Group by 5,159.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

B traded down $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.61. The stock had a trading volume of 248,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,431. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.20. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $39.84 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

