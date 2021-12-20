Analysts Anticipate ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $392.02 Million

Equities analysts expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to announce $392.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $385.40 million to $403.06 million. ICF International posted sales of $434.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.81 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on ICFI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 355,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,213,000 after acquiring an additional 50,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 248,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 11.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $99.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.65. ICF International has a 12 month low of $71.32 and a 12 month high of $108.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Earnings History and Estimates for ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

