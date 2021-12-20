Analysts Anticipate Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.35. Nielsen reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.42. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,514,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,068,000 after purchasing an additional 49,828 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,828,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,664 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1,894.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 35,648 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,470,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

