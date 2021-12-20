Analysts Anticipate Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Park-Ohio posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 118.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Park-Ohio.
Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.60). Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $358.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 812,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,728,000 after acquiring an additional 26,771 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 436,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 187,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Park-Ohio stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,540. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $249.10 million, a P/E ratio of -159.00 and a beta of 1.18.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -384.62%.
Park-Ohio Company Profile
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.
