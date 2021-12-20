Analysts Anticipate Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Park-Ohio posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 118.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.60). Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $358.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 812,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,728,000 after acquiring an additional 26,771 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 436,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 187,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,540. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $249.10 million, a P/E ratio of -159.00 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -384.62%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

